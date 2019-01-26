Fired textile workers blockade busy road

Hundreds of workers fired by Mathomo textile factory went on the rampage on Friday. The 736 workers were fired on Wednesday following their illegal strike on Tuesday. Early on Friday the workers brought traffic to a standstill on the R63 to Alice, using rocks to blockade the busy road. The workers were fired by Mathomo owner, businessman Kevin Schroeder, for refusing to go back to work after their unprotected strike action.