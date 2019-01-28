I will lead a tax revolt if corrupt are not jailed, Helen Zille says

Ebrahim Rasool, the leader of the ANC election campaign in the Western Cape, said Zille was “sailing close to treason” by tweeting: “The ANC government has an Achilles heel. Honest taxpayers will not continue forking up billions to corruption.

"If this continues, I'm going to be the first to mobilise a tax strike to bring this government to its senses. Anyone who gives them another chance is an accomplice.”

Tweeting to her 1.4-million followers on Saturday, Zille said the “core statistic to digest if you want to understand SA” is that there are only 4.9-million taxpayers in a country with a population of about 57-million.

“I’m waiting to see how many people get prosecuted and land in jail in a reasonable amount of time after the Zondo commission,” she said.

“If they do not, just watch me. I will be organising the #TaxRevolt. I have tried the electoral route for years. Voters seem to like voting for corruption.