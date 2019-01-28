Safa ask PSL to postpone a round of league matches in March for Bafana Bafana to prepare for Afcon qualifier against Libya

Mark GleesonSafa have written to the PSL to ask for a postponement of matches on the weekend of March 15-17 so that Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will assemble the squad early ahead of the crunch African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya. The issue will be discussed at the PSL Board of Governors’ meeting in Johannesburg on Tuesday and also on the agenda is television rights in the light of a review by ICASA and Safa constitutional amendments which threaten the league’s independence.