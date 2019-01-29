Mthatha unites against ‘dictator’ mayor Zozo
Calls for filthy, strike-ravaged Mthatha to be placed under administration are growing. Residents, business and opposition parties all raised the issue as a distinct possibility after the city, which falls under King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, was trashed amid a Samwu and Imatu strike last week.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.