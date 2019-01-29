Shepherd Bushiri's church violates several safety regulations: mayor

"The escape routes leading to the escape doors are obstructed, escape doors to be used during an emergency were obstructed [and] there was insufficient firefighting equipment provided," Msimanga said.

He said the report from the emergency services department also revealed that the halls did not have emergency lights, that there were no emergency evacuation plans available and that there was a diesel trailer stored on the premises.

The report, according to Msimanga, noted there was no proper seating arrangement and that judging by the number of chairs stacked in the halls, the population of the church was high during sermons.

The report also found people sleeping on the property and preparing food, posing a health hazard.

"It is for these reasons that the city will issue an order to comply. If after 30 days the requisite levels of compliance have not been met, it may result in a prohibition notice being issued which requires the occupier to cease any and all activity," Msimanga said.

The hearing continues.