Police officer not guilty of bribe

An Eastern Cape police officer, who lost his job five years ago after he was arrested for allegedly accepting a R100 bribe from a King William’s Town motorist in May 2013, has been exonerated by the local magistrate’s court which cleared him of any wrongdoing last week. Corruption charges against Warrant-Officer Simon Quilie, who at the time of his dismissal from police service in 2014, had 25 years of service, were withdrawn after he was found not guilty on Friday.