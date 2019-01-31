Correctional officer seriously injured in N2 crash

A correctional services official was seriously injured when the state car he was travelling in overturned on the N2 between Dutywa and Butterworth.

Two other officials in the car sustained minor injuries.

Department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the official sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Butterworth Hospital.

He said the driver lost control of the car along a curve causing the car to overturn. "No other cars were involved", he said.