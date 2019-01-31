No school as fed-up protestors block roads with burning logs

For more than a week, pupils from Gaga village in Alice could not go to school because of a service delivery protest. Villagers blockaded roads with burning logs and tyres, preventing cars from entering the area and people from going to town. Pupils from Gaga Higher Primary, Mpambani Mzimba High and Hesha ngoPhondo Lower Primary schools were affected by the protest as their teachers could not get to school.