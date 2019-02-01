ADM toilet project is back on track
The troubled multimillion-rand toilets project in Amathole district municipality, made infamous by the Siyenza Group, is back on track and work is expected to start in March at a new cost of R378m. This comes after the municipality advertised two tenders, which closed on Thursday. One was for companies to provide building material and the other for service providers to do the huge task.
