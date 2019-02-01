Living Legend R8m 'thief' to be arrested

Police are expected to make an arrest today of the suspected thief who stole R8m from the Living Legends Legacy Project Trust.

DispatchLIVE has learned that the alleged culprit is an entertainment and performance heavyweight who has been at the forefront of exporting SA theatre to the world for years.

The disappearance of the funds was announced last week by acting chairperson of the trust Letta Mbulu.

A case of theft was opened at the Bramley police station in Johannesburg on January 10 and a warrant of arrest was issued this week.

According to Mbulu, the money disappeared the same afternoon it was deposited on September 18 2018.

Sources close to the investigation said the arrest comes after meticulous investigations by the police and the bank following the money trail.

It has come to light that the money was moved from the FNB account to a Nedbank account and then transferred to others.

According to sources in the industry, the suspect has been struggling with a gambling addiction for years.

Sources further claimed the man, who cannot be named until he appears in court, also confided to one of the legends about his financial woes.