UPDATE: Two schoolboys and one schoolgirl killed in Driehoek tragedy

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed on Friday that two male schoolchildren and one female schoolchild died when a structure collapsed at their high school in the Vaal.

"It's indeed a sad day for us...," said Lesufi, who rushed to the Hoerskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark when the first alert came in at 8.10am.

"A pathway connecting the admin block and classes collapsed," he said.

"We can officially confirm that 26 learners were affected....Three were deceased, two were males and one female... So far we've managed to identify one learner..."

"It was heartbreaking to see our learners crying..."