Giraffe dies after being stranded on island in Kruger National Park

"As this is a natural occurrence‚ we are however not intending to intercede in any way at the moment and will give the giraffe every opportunity to walk off the island on its own accord‚" SANParks said in a tweet at the time.

In an update on Sunday‚ SANParks tweeted: "SANParks regrets that against every hope‚ the stranded giraffe on the Olifants River Bridge was discovered dead this morning.