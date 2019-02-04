News

Giraffe dies after being stranded on island in Kruger National Park

By Timeslive - 04 February 2019

The giraffe took refuge on an island in the Olifants River after heavy rains in the park‚ and was spotted on January 31. SANParks had said it was aware of the animal's predicament and would monitor the situation closely.

Image: Kruger Sightings/Twitter

"As this is a natural occurrence‚ we are however not intending to intercede in any way at the moment and will give the giraffe every opportunity to walk off the island on its own accord‚" SANParks said in a tweet at the time.

In an update on Sunday‚ SANParks tweeted: "SANParks regrets that against every hope‚ the stranded giraffe on the Olifants River Bridge was discovered dead this morning.

"As per our founding principles to let nature take its course‚ the carcass will be left in the same position to continue the natural process."

Tourists going to view the giraffe‚ who have followed the plight of the animal closely on social media‚ were advised not to congest the bridge.



Source: TMG Digital.

