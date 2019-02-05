News

81-year-old East London woman burns to death in new RDP home

By Naledi Shange - 05 February 2019
Eastern Cape police have confirmed the death of an elderly woman in a fire at her home.
An 81-year-old woman burnt to death in her new RDP home in Section G Needs Camp in East London on Monday.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning, said police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala.

"According to a neighbour ... the victim’s house [was] in flames in the early hours of this morning," said Mqala

"The neighbour called other neighbours, who all attempted to extinguish the flames - but all was in vain. The charred remains of the elderly woman were retrieved from the gutted home.

"The cause of the fire is unknown."

The woman was alone in the house at the time of her death. It was not immediately clear if she lived alone.

