Three gunned down in suspected gang attack

By PHILANI NOMBEMBE - 05 February 2019
Three men were shot in Cape Town on Monday by five assailants. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Three men were killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Lentegeur, Cape Town, on Monday morning.

Initial reports indicated that the shooting happened near a mosque.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the triple murder occurred on Marguerite Street, Lentegeur, about 10.45am. She said three men  - aged 21, 28 and 34 - were shot by five "unidentified suspects".

"The incident is alleged to be gang related. The suspects are still at large and police are following up on leads," said Rwexana.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee tweeted: "Reports that three people have been shot and killed near a Mosque in Lentegeur Cape Town. Motive unknown."

In another tweet, Abramjee said: "We are a traumatised nation. Levels of crime are very high. Thousands of people are affected. I’m inundated with scores of calls weekly from victims."

