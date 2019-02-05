Correctional Services shuts down Pitch Black Afro's 'prison show' claims

Murder-accused and veteran musician Pitch Black Afro's idea to reportedly host a show for fellow inmates has been quashed by the Department of Correctional Services.

The veteran musician was arrested and charged for the alleged premeditated murder of his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane on New Year's Eve. Pitch Black Afro has been behind bars since his arrest due to several delays in his formal bail application.

During an exclusive interview with Drum magazine, Pitch Black said that he was trying to arrange a concert for inmates.

"They asked for a show and why not? They can get speak­ers and a sound sys­tem, and we can do this. Just to up­lift the Ama­jita (guys), you know."