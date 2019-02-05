News

Correctional Services shuts down Pitch Black Afro's 'prison show' claims

By Kyle Zeeman - 05 February 2019
Hip-hop artist Thulani Modisane, known as Pitch Black Afro, was thinking of throwing a concert while behind bars.
Hip-hop artist Thulani Modisane, known as Pitch Black Afro, was thinking of throwing a concert while behind bars.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Murder-accused and veteran musician Pitch Black Afro's idea to reportedly host a show for fellow inmates has been quashed by the Department of Correctional Services. 

The veteran musician was arrested and charged for the alleged premeditated murder of his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane on New Year's Eve. Pitch Black Afro has been behind bars since his arrest due to several delays in his formal bail application. 

During an exclusive interview with Drum magazine, Pitch Black said that he was trying to arrange a concert for inmates. 

"They asked for a show and why not? They can get speak­ers and a sound sys­tem, and we can do this. Just to up­lift the Ama­jita (guys), you know."

Pitch Black Afro opens up about life behind bars

Murder-accused Thulani "Pitch Black Afro" Ngcobo has described life behind bars as a "controlled holiday".
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Correctional Services have made it clear that any plan to host something of this nature would not see the light of day.

"It (the idea) is a problem. He is an awaiting trial prisoner and what they are allowed to do is very limited. They are not treated like sentenced prisoners. There is a very strict schedule that only allows for a one hour exercise or recreational time. He cannot throw a concert. Our job is to detain him until he appears in court and nothing else," spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TshisaLIVE. 

He explained that if found guilty and sentenced, Pitch Black Afro may be allowed to arrange a show in prison but this would need to be done with the proper approvals and through the right channels.

Pitch Black Afro ‘cleaned blood’ from wife’s murder scene

Musician Pitch Black Afro allegedly cleaned blood splatters of his wife's blood before police reached the scene on New Year's Eve.
News
3 days ago

Singabakho also laughed off Pitch Black's claims made in the magazine interview about getting fat on prison food. 

"He is given normal food. There is nothing special about what he is getting. Everyone is treated the same, whether you are a politician or a businessman or  musician. There is no special treatment."

Pitch Black Afro is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on February 7 where judgement on his bail application will be delivered. 

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appears in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
X