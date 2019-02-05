Put a pork in it... Woollies ordered to correct meat label

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has instructed Woolworths to change the labelling on some of its pork product packaging.

On the front of the packages of the company’s prepared pork products, Woolworths states that it contains “100% pork” while the ingredients list says 70% pork.

Jean Naude complained about the discrepancy between the stamp on the front and the ingredients list.

Woolworths argued that the 100% stamp was used to inform customers that the product carrying the stamp is “made using only South African meat raw material”.