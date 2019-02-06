Angelo Agrizzi and six others charged with money-laundering and fraud
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says charges relate to a 2009 Special Investigating Unit report on correctional services
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.