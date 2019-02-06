No refund yet for widow - Toyota is giving her the runaround on R65k payment

When Sthembile Mpungose's husband died after he was involved in a fatal road accident, she had to step into his shoes and take over his taxi-operating business.

But, Mpungose said, she spent the past six years hiding from other taxi rivals who want her husband's cars.

This has not allowed her to carry out her duties as an executor of her late husband's property, she said.

Mpungose said she fled to KwaZulu-Natal in 2013 and only came back in 2017 to attend to the dissolution of her husband's estate as there was no one else to do it.

She has also not operated as a taxi owner as the industry has blocked her from operating, she said.

Mpungose said in trying to disburse her husband's property, she discovered that he paid a deposit of R65,000 for a Toyota Quantum he intended buying from Toyota Imperial in Kempton Park.