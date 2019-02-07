Cyril places SA on fast track to digital revolution

President Cyril Ramaphosa says every schoolchild in South Africa will receive digital workbooks and textbooks on a tablet device over the next six years.

Tabling his state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday night, he said the rollout will start “with those schools that have been historically most disadvantaged and are located in the poorest communities,” including farm, rural and multigrade schools.

"Already 90% of textbooks in high enrolment subjects across all grades and all workbooks have been digitised. We are expanding the training of both educators and learners to respond to emerging technologies including internet.”

This forms part of his drive to improve the education system, which he has identified as one of his five key priorities.

The President assigned all provinces to jot down their priority investment projects to help them lure investors.

He said KwaZulu-Natal had already submitted its list. The ball is now in premier Phumulo Masualle’s court to follow suit.

The announcement comes at the best of times for the Eastern Cape where several multibillion-rand projects with the potential to create thousands of jobs such as Umzimvubu dam and Umthombo oil refinery project, as well as a plan to enhance the capacity of the East London harbour and the much-anticipated railway link between East London and Gauteng, which have been placed on ice due to lack of funding.

“I have asked provincial governments to identify investable projects and ensure that we build investment books for each of our nine provinces to present to potential investors,” the President said.

He said there were already 19 public-private partnerships established as a result of an investment conference he convened in October.

"These industries expect to substantially expand investment over the next five years and create a vast number of new jobs, especially if we can enhance demand for local goods, further stabilise the labour environment and improve conditions for doing business," he added.

Ramaphosa said he had also identified five key priorities going forward, which include fighting corruption and state capture. “We have no choice but to step up the fight.”

He said there was progress in stabilising and restoring the credibility of institutions like the national prosecuting authority, the SA Revenue Services, the state security agencies and the police.

Director of public prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi was already in office “to lead the revival of the NPA and to strengthen our fight against crime and corruption”, he said.

"I will soon announce a number of urgent steps to enable the reconstruction of a professional national intelligence capability for South Africa."

Other priorities are:

Strengthen state capacity;

Accelerate inclusive economic growth and create jobs; and

Improve living conditions for all South Africans, especially the poor.

Present were former statesman Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema and their wives, ANC veterans Sophie Du Bruin, Andrew Mlangangeni, Frene Ginwala, Max Sisulu, and soccer star Desiree Ellis.