Teacher anger vs learner conduct: Sans Souci incident divides

By Odwa Mjo - 07 February 2019
San Souci Girls' High School pupils demonstrated in assembly on Wednesday, saying an altercation between a teacher and a pupil at the Cape Town school was not racially motivated.
A video of a teacher slapping a pupil in the face during class at Sans Souci Girls’ High School has gone viral, leaving many on social media divided. Some justified the teacher’s actions, while others defended the pupil. 

In a heated exchange, the teacher and pupil at the Cape Town school argue over a book and a cellphone, as the teacher grabs the cellphone from the Grade 9 pupil.

The pupil says something inaudible and the teacher replies: “Are you swearing at me? You are speaking a different language in my class?” This prompts the teacher to shout in Afrikaans and order the pupil to leave the class. 

The altercation escalates as the pupil pushes a desk towards the teacher, before standing up and charging towards her. The teacher reacts by slapping the pupil across the face.

TimesLive reported that the Western Cape Department of Education has launched an investigation into the incident and that the teacher and the learner have opened cases of assault against each other.  

Many on Twitter were divided about who was in the wrong, with some saying the teacher acted unprofessionally and others saying the pupil behaved inappropriately

