Pastor Shepherd Bushiri says he and his wife‚ Mary‚ have faced a lot of challenges in the past five weeks‚ including the alleged attempted murder of Mary.

He said his “wife [was] poisoned to within an inch of her life”.

Bushiri was addressing thousands of congregants via the church’s prophetic channel and on a live Facebook feed on Wednesday night.

Bushiri‚ who heads the Enlightened Christian Gathering church‚ was speaking hours after he and Mary were granted bail‚ following four days in police custody.

He said he could not sleep before expressing his gratitude.

The pair was arrested on charges of fraud in Rustenburg on Friday.