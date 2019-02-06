'I am innocent,' prophet Shepherd Bushiri tells a packed courtroom

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader prophet Shepherd Bushiri is "happily married" and not involved in money laundering, organised crime or fraud.

That was the thrust of his affidavit, read out in the Specialised Crimes Court in Pretoria where he and his wife Mary applied for bail on Wednesday.

The couple sat close together in the small court room and the gallery was filled with family members. They looked unfazed as their legal representative, advocate Johan Hattingh, read from the affidavit.

In it, Bushiri said his family is renting property in Midrand. The couple are originally from Malawi but are permanent residents in SA.

Bushiri denied having any involvement in money laundering, organised crime and fraud.

He said he is a father of two and is "happily married".