Assaulted, raped, thrown down a bank: gran who got into fake Uber
Susan Dey testifies at the trial of the so-called Uber gang, who used the app to find their targets
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.