Men armed with panga's break into house on PE smallholding

Four men armed with pangas held two brothers hostage on their small holding in Venter Avenue, Theesecombe, during an early morning robbery.

The incident happened at about 3am when four men broke into the house by forcing open the front door.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that the two brothers living in the house woke up to the men inside the house.

“The suspects threatened the two men who are 22 and 24 years of age. They were told to comply if they did not want to be harmed. The suspects also asked where the third brother was,” he said.

“Unknown to them, the third brother was out for the night.”

Labans said they ransacked the house after ordering the brothers to lie on the ground.

“The men stole various computer equipment and small items. The suspects then fled. It is suspected that they were on foot but it is unknown if a vehicle was parked nearby,” he said.

Labans said that at about 5am, the third brother arrived home and found the door standing open.

“The alarm was raised and police were alerted,” he said.

No one was injured in the attack.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.