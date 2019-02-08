Transport department hire probed

Unions bump heads with management and MEC

Unions at the provincial transport department are at loggerheads with management, including the head of department and MEC Weziwe Tikana, over what they say is the irregular appointment of one of the deputy director-generals. The three unions – Nehawu, Popcru and PSA – accuse the department of protracted inaction against DDG Lomex Sisilana after he was allegedly appointed to the position in 2015 without proper qualifications.