News

Transport department hire probed

Unions bump heads with management and MEC

PREMIUM
By Siphe Macanda - 08 February 2019

Unions at the provincial transport department are at loggerheads with management, including the head of department and MEC Weziwe Tikana, over what they say is the irregular appointment of one of the deputy director-generals. The three unions – Nehawu, Popcru and PSA – accuse the department of protracted inaction against DDG Lomex Sisilana after he was allegedly appointed to the position in 2015 without proper qualifications.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'If you win, I'll sing for you,' Ramaphosa tells Malema as he delivers #Sona2019
#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
X