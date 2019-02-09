WATCH | Bosasa electric fence at my Boksburg home is a figment of imagination - Mantashe

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has denied claims that he benefited from Bosasa in the form of bribery to install security cameras at his Boksburg home on the east rand.

Mantashe was fingered to have allegedly benefited from R300,000 to upgrade security at his three homes - one in Johannesburg and two in the Eastern Cape - in the form of CCTV installation and electric fencing at his properties.

"This is my house that is self-built, not sponsored by Bosasa," he told journalists on Saturday. "The reason why I wanted you to come here is to demystify that there must be no attempt to talk of an electric fence; it has never been here," said Mantashe.

"There has never been an alarm system nor an intercom. If you want to come here, you use a small gate and if we are sleeping, you throw a stone on the roof or if you have a car, you hoot if you want us to wake up," he said.