Police investigate drowning of boys

Mthatha police are investigating inquest cases following the drowning of two young boys in the Mthatha River near Highbury on Thursday last week. This was confirmed by police spokesperson Captain Nozuko Handile on Monday ​although he declined to name the victims. DispatchLIVE has however established from a local journalist following the same story that the victims were aged six years and were from an area called Zone 14 near Slovo Park informal settlement.