Can you feel it? Seven memes reveal what Mzanzi thinks of load-shedding
Panic and outrage erupted on social media after Eskom announced stage 4 load-shedding on Monday, leaving many areas with no electricity for hours at a time.
On Tuesday morning Eskom said it would continue with stage 3 power cuts from 8am to 11pm.
Initially Eskom implemented stage 2 on Sunday due to generation shortages and constraints in diesel supply but stage 4 was implemented shortly afterwards as "seven generating units tripped within a period of five hours", the power utility said.
The frustration with the lengthy power cuts on social media is growing.
Here are seven memes that best describe how Mzansi feels about load-shedding:
Today I chilled with my family because there was load shedding they not bad people yaz ?#LoadShedding pic.twitter.com/5AXZrHhxXP— Lord Savio of House Stark (@_Freshsteeze) February 11, 2019
#LoadShedding Eskom loadshading stage 5 they will come stright to your house blow all the candle. pic.twitter.com/mh20PXGJCw— ? One Faithful Tswana Dude ? (@Deemorebz007) February 11, 2019
How in God’s name did we reach load shedding stage 4 in summer mara #LoadShedding pic.twitter.com/KjM9E3nSAs— #RegisterToVoteEFF Lucky “Tlhogi” Ntlhokoe ?? (@Lucky_da_hustla) February 11, 2019
#loadshedding this is not fair,no warnings,no what what just paaam pic.twitter.com/eJroUtWR2E— Nangamso (@Nangams02286201) February 11, 2019
I couldn’t resist ? #chooseday pic.twitter.com/h3M1pHbybz— Nicole Moila (@meletsoblog) February 12, 2019
Good laws!! So we might even miss the #SONADebate because of this stage 3 #LoadShedding pic.twitter.com/PZRBIzp2eN— Cadre in Chief [CIC]™?? (@Majesty_I) February 12, 2019
That sound your house makes when the power comes back on! #LoadShedding pic.twitter.com/0k2rQKrqEb— Market Liquors (@MarketLiquors) February 12, 2019