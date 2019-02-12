Can you feel it? Seven memes reveal what Mzanzi thinks of load-shedding

Panic and outrage erupted on social media after Eskom announced stage 4 load-shedding on Monday, leaving many areas with no electricity for hours at a time.

On Tuesday morning Eskom said it would continue with stage 3 power cuts from 8am to 11pm.



Initially Eskom implemented stage 2 on Sunday due to generation shortages and constraints in diesel supply but stage 4 was implemented shortly afterwards as "seven generating units tripped within a period of five hours", the power utility said.

The frustration with the lengthy power cuts on social media is growing.



Here are seven memes that best describe how Mzansi feels about load-shedding: