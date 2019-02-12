Electricity crisis: Why are we experiencing blackouts again?
Questions are being asked about the extent of the crisis at Eskom‚ following the revelation of technical problems at its massively expensive new power stations and a fresh round of rotational load-shedding. The power utility started with stage 2 cuts on Sunday — two months after the last round of outages hit the country.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.