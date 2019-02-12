Protest closes PSJ road for 7hrs
Police use teargas to chase protesters demanding their road is tarred
For more than seven hours on Tuesday the busy R61 route between Libode and Ntlaza was blocked with trees, rocks and burning tyres. The road was opened after police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets and teargas at hundreds of angry villagers and taxi operators around midday. Protest marshall Simon Tafeni was hit by a rubber bullet.
