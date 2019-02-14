Doctor takes on cyber bully who tweeted that she 'looks like a prostitute'

Viwe Mtwesi, a young cardiologist who was insulted by another woman for the dress she wore, has opened a case with the police.

Mtwesi confirmed to TimesLIVE that she had opened a case of crimen injuria and defamation of character at the Pretoria West police station against a woman who labelled her a "prostitute" on social media.

A Twitter user by the name of Warrior Woman Elminie called Mtwesi a prostitute via an account that has since been deleted. This was after a picture of Mtwesi in a lace top was shared by Metro FM's Breakfast Twitter account.

"That woman called me a prostitute. I did not open a case because I have something against prostitutes or am judging them, she just needs to be taught a lesson about cyber bullying," said Mtwesi.