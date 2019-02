FIRTH DAVID JAMES (DAVE)

Of Goose Green, Gonubie, passed away on 13.02.2019 in his 82nd year.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife Joan, Children Sarah, Helen and Matthew, Grandchildren Daniel, Caitlyn, Holly & Freya, Brother John & Families. By request no Service. Cremation will be private.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home. Phone 043-726928.