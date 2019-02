STIEGER SAMANTHA JANE

Twenty years have passed since the tragic loss on 15th February 1999 of our beloved and precious daughter and sister. Time cannot dim the memory of Samantha with her joyful, caring nature and her special musical talent, nor diminish our everlasting love for her. Always so sadly missed.

RON, GAIL, RUTH, SHAWN, GARY AND JAY. “ THE SONG IS ENDEDBUT THE MELODY LINGERS ON “© IRVING BERLIN