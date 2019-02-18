Big tobacco created fertile breeding ground for illicit cigarette trade

The tobacco industry, and in particular BAT SA, has effectively controlled the amount of tax paid by the consumer for many years given the way the Treasury levies the excise tax. For the group to now cry foul over the “high excise tax” is disingenuous.

In 1994 government announced that it aimed to set the excise tax such that the total tax burden (excise tax plus VAT, expressed as a percentage of the retail price of the most popular brand) would equal 50%. This target was achieved in 1997. The only change to this rule came in 2004, when the government increased the total tax burden target to 52% of the retail price. Though government sets the tax rate, industry decides on the retail price.

The response of BAT SA (and, before 1999, its predecessor, Rembrandt/Rothmans) was to overshift the tax increases. Whenever the government raised the excise tax (which is levied as a specific tax, that is an amount per pack of cigarettes), BAT SA would respond by raising the retail price by substantially more than the increase in the excise tax. In many years in the late 1990s and early 2000s BAT SA increased the nominal retail price of cigarettes by 20% or more. This was much more than the increase in the excise tax and general inflationary pressures. As a result of this pricing strategy, BAT SA more than doubled the real (inflation-adjusted) net-of-tax price of cigarettes between 1994 and 2010. This sharp increase in the real net-of-tax price of cigarettes was in sharp contrast to a gradual decrease in the real net-of-tax price in previous decades.

After 1997, when the 50% total tax target was reached, the Treasury passively increased the excise tax on cigarettes by whatever amount was required to keep the total tax burden at 50% (and 52% after 2002). The Treasury did not prescribe BAT SA’s pricing strategy. BAT SA, using its dominant position in the market and knowing that its product was addictive and thus not very price elastic, ratcheted up the prices.

In this spiral of increasing net-of-tax prices and retail prices, the excise tax also spiralled upward, driven by the tobacco industry’s pricing strategy. The result of this pricing strategy was that, despite the tough regulatory environment, the rapid increase in excise taxes and the loss of sales volumes, BAT SA was much more profitable in 2010 than in 1994.

BAT SA’s happy experience of rapidly increasing turnover and corporate profits ended abruptly in 2010 as new entrants, attracted by extremely high profits, entered the market with cheap cigarettes and started undermining BAT SA’s dominance.

Over time the trickle of new entrants became a flood. Now BAT SA is crying foul over all the competitors in the market selling cigarettes at very low prices. What it does not acknowledge is that over a period of more than 15 years its pricing strategy created a fertile breeding ground for competitors to enter the market.

If Tisa’s claim that the government loses about R7bn a year is broadly correct (our estimates suggest that it is more likely to be about R5bn), Sars has a strong incentive to go after the tax evaders in the tobacco industry. It will be good for the fiscus and good for public health in SA.

There is evidence that many of the small tobacco producers are involved in the illicit market. Illicit trade is a significant problem in SA and needs to be dealt with quickly and effectively. To achieve this, Sars needs to drastically improve cigarette supply-chain controls by implementing a track-and-trace system that would ensure all products manufactured in the country are accounted for. While the illicit cigarette trade in SA is a serious problem, its presence should not be used to undermine tobacco control policy, because the underlying cause is weak tax administration, not the tax level itself.

SA should ratify the World Health Organisation’s framework convention on tobacco control’s protocol to eliminate illicit trade in tobacco products and join the more than 45 countries that are already parties to the protocol. Becoming a party to the protocol would allow SA to draw on technical assistance and international collaboration in tackling its serious problem with illegal cigarettes.

• Van Walbeek is the principal investigator of the economics of tobacco control project at the University of Cape Town’s school of economics. Vellios, Ross and Rossouw are researchers on the project.