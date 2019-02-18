Rhino accused run out of funds for their defence

The three men accused of crimes related to the poaching of some 13 rhino between 2014 and 2016 have run out of funds for their defence just as their trial comes to an end. But, Advocate Terry Price, senior counsel for Jabulani Ndlovu, 40, Forget Ndlovu, 37, and Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu, 38, says he intended acting pro bono for the men as the trial was now almost complete.