Cradock residents act to clear clogged furrow

Residents of Cradock, already enduring severe water and power issues, have clubbed together to clear a vital furrow feeding raw water into the town’s holding dams of silt and reeds.

Many parts of Cradock have been without water since Saturday, leading to a decision by Cradock’s business community, with the assistance of local labourers, to tackle the clogged furrow themselves.

“The irrigation furrow supplies the northern part of town, so to have water interrupted in this way is not acceptable. So the community took matters into their own hands on Monday, providing an excavator and trucks as well as cash for diesel and wages,” said local ward councillor, Rika Featherstonehaugh.

Cradock has been beset with problems, including crumbling infrastructure and financial woes.