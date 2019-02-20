Struggling state-owned enterprises to be put under 'curatorship': Tito Mboweni

Government has resolved to tighten rules around the granting of loan guarantees to financially struggling to state-owned companies (SOEs). It also intends to effectively put them under administration each time they request a loan guarantee from the National Treasury. Tabling his budget speech in parliament‚ finance minister Tito Mboweni announced that a chief reorganisation officer (CRO) would be appointed to a parastatal whenever it received a loan-guarantee.