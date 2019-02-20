News

WATCH | Python coils around bushbuck on golf course

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 February 2019
A python takes down a bushbuck at the Leopard Creek Country Club golf course in Malelane, Mpumalanga.
A python takes down a bushbuck at the Leopard Creek Country Club golf course in Malelane, Mpumalanga.
Image: Richard Gill

Golfers at Leopard Creek Country Club golf course in Malelane, Mpumalanga, were shocked to find a python coiled around a bushbuck on the greens.

Facebook user Richard Gill shared videos and images of the wildlife sighting on his page early on Wednesday morning.  

WATCH | Four-metre long python found on farmer's field

An enormous python was caught in a farmer’s field in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, on January 14, 2019.
Multimedia
27 days ago

In his video recording with birds chirping in the background, Gill can be heard saying: "This is live, it is now 07.15."  

A waterbuck and golfers with their golf carts are seen standing in the distance.

"Listen to the sounds of the birds in the video, just proves why this is such a special place. Sadly the buck perished and the python left its kill - probably feeling uncomfortable with all the spectators," Gill's Facebook post read.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Caster Semenya challenges the IAAF: Everything you need to know
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
X