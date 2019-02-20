WATCH LIVE | Eskom in the spotlight at state capture inquiry

Eskom will be in the spotlight as the state capture inquiry resumes on Wednesday.

The Zondo commission's legal team, led by advocate Vincent Maleka SC, will put Eskom-related documents on record.

On Tuesday, National Treasury economist Catherine MacLeod said then-president Jacob Zuma's axing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in 2015 had both long- and short-term effects on SA's economy.

MacLeod said political uncertainty had "real costs" and that Nene's removal had a "long-lasting" impact.

Zuma dropped the axe on Nene during a surprise cabinet reshuffle in December 2015, appointing the little-known ANC backbencher and suspected Gupta family ally Des van Rooyen as his replacement. The move sent the rand into a nosedive and Zuma replaced Van Rooyen four days later.