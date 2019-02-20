Ramaphosa's National House of Traditional Leaders speech in five quotes

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the National House of Traditional Leaders in parliament on Tuesday.

During his lengthy speech, the president touched on key issues including land, the rolling out of tourism to the rural areas and poverty alleviation.

Here's a sum-up of the speech in seven quotes:

Land reform

"Last year, I had the privilege to witness the return of land to the Mkhwanazi community in KwaZulu-Natal. This is an example of what can be achieved when all government departments involved work closely with traditional authorities, communities and other stakeholders to remove obstacles to implementation."

Mining in rural areas

"Traditional leaders are well-placed to ensure that the new mining charter is effectively implemented in their respective areas. There is a commitment from all the relevant government departments to work closely with traditional leaders to make sure that mining contributes more directly to social and economic development."

Rural tourism

"For international tourists, rural South Africa presents abundant attractions that cannot be matched anywhere else in the world. As we work to make it easier for international visitors to travel to South Africa, we will work more closely with traditional leaders, rural communities and municipalities on tourism destination planning."

Access to education

"Education is the key development and prosperity, and it is essential that no child in the country is left behind. We are looking to traditional leaders to assist in the huge task of achieving universal enrolment in early childhood development, which is particularly challenging in the rural areas."

Poverty

"One of the most important mechanisms to address rural poverty in recent years has been the provision of social security grants, and we commend the Department of Social Development and their partners for continuing to provide this essential social service to millions."