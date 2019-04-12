Kaschula guilty of stealing 480 Kruger coins
Ex-senior bank manager stole client’s R7.2m gold haul from vault, court told
Thieving bank manager Kevin Kaschula burgled 480 Krugerrand gold coins from his client, East Coast tycoon EV Krull.
