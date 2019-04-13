e.tv to flight kidnap story

Former EL magistrate, Cesar, produces doccie on toddler’s abduction in 2015

A television documentary about the case of a three-year-old Mdantsane toddler who was abducted from her family home and whisked away to Mozambique by her nanny in August 2015, will air for the first time on e.tv on Sunday.

