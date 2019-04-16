BCM approves R3.8m land sale to Sanral

Buffalo City Metro council has approved the sale of 45ha of municipal land to the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) at a cost of R3.8m. The first project will be the improvement of the R63 which connects Bhisho to the N6 and is expected to commence from next year. The land parcels to be sold are around King William’s Town and Bhisho and will be used to build interchanges and widen roads within the metro.

