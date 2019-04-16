'Free the king or lose our votes'
Three aggrieved Eastern Cape monarchs have given President Cyril Ramaphosa seven days to release jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo or lose the votes of their subjects. The kings all called for a presidential pardon, not parole. Two parallel media briefings, one more hardline than the other, were held - one in Mthatha by some of the Eastern Cape kings at Walter Sisulu University and another by Dalindyebo's king’s council at Bumbane Great Place, about 50km from Mthatha.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.