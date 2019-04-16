New lease on life for ex-miners

Thousands of struggling ex-mineworkers in the OR Tambo district have been given a second chance in life following the launch of an ambitious skills development programme to help them become more employable, including turning some into artisans. The multimillion-rand training programme is a joint venture between the Unemployment Insurance Fund, which is a public entity of the department of labour, Ntinga OR Tambo Development Agency and Walter Sisulu University.

