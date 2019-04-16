Protest march by lawyers closes Mthatha courts
Attorneys and advocates in Mthatha took the morning off on Monday to march through the CBD to demand cases from the government. Courts came to a halt for the morning. Later in the day, Mthatha deputy state attorney Johan van Schalkwyk told the Dispatch he was throwing in the towel and heading back to the state attorney’s office in Gauteng.
