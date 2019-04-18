Traffic cops on high alert as roads get busy
Certain sections closely monitored over Easter weekend holidays
As traffic volumes start picking up on all major provincial roads ahead of the busy Easter long weekend, Eastern Cape traffic law enforcement officers will be on high alert, with inter-provincial safety operations planned.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.