Traffic cops on high alert as roads get busy

By Asanda Nini - 18 April 2019

As traffic volumes start picking up on all major provincial roads ahead of the busy Easter long weekend, Eastern Cape traffic law enforcement officers will be on high alert, with inter-provincial safety operations planned.

