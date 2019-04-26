WATCH | Sasco wins UFH SRC elections
The ANC-aligned Sasco has regained control of the University of Fort Hare’s SRC from the DA.
Last year, the Democratic Alliance’s Student Organisation (Daso) won control of the university’s Student Representative Council.
But this year, the South African Students Congress fielded ANC big guns such as provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane, a former Fort Hare SRC President, to go and lure support for Sasco on Wednesday.
The results show 1847 students in total voted for Sasco, second in the running was the Economic Freedom Fighters student command with 1549 votes, Daso with 1197.
The results also showed that PASMA secured 639 votes and the ANC Youth League which defied party orders and fielded its own candidates secured only 601 votes across campuses.
Sasco provincial executive committee member Phumlani Msenge said: “We are pleased that we managed to retain the campus from Daso. It shows that our student were able to regain confidence in Sasco leadership."
EFFSC won the East London campus, thanks to the squabbles within the ANC’s Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA).
EFFSC chairman at the East London branch Mihla Hanise said it was humbling that student had faith in the organization.