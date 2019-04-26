WATCH | Sasco wins UFH SRC elections

The ANC-aligned Sasco has regained control of the University of Fort Hare’s SRC from the DA.

Last year, the Democratic Alliance’s Student Organisation (Daso) won control of the university’s Student Representative Council.

But this year, the South African Students Congress fielded ANC big guns such as provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane, a former Fort Hare SRC President, to go and lure support for Sasco on Wednesday.