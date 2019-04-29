Old SA flag profoundly humiliating and degrading, Equality Court told

People who gratuitously display the apartheid-era flag yearned for a South Africa where white superiority was institutionally entrenched.

"What they say is that 'we yearn for the good old South Africa when we lived in a state which entrenched white superiority over black people, where white people were celebrated and black people were humiliated'," counsel for the SA Human Rights Commission Wim Trengove SC said on Monday.

Trengove was addressing the Equality Court, sitting at the South Gauteng High Court, in an application brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the commission.

They are seeking an order declaring that gratuitous displays of the old, apartheid-era flag constituted hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.