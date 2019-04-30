Recycling star never tires
East Londoner Monique Lottering has been turning other people’s trash into treasure for four local charities.
East Londoner Monique Lottering has been turning other people’s trash into treasure for four local charities.
East Londoner Monique Lottering has been turning other people’s trash into treasure for four local charities.
East Londoner Monique Lottering has been turning other people’s trash into treasure for four local charities.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .